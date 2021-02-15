Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

RCKT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. 9,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

