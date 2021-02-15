Zacks: Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Replimune Group also reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of REPL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,005,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,885 shares of company stock valued at $30,032,019. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 94,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.