Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $843.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.11.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

