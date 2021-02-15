Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post sales of $222.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.90 million. Globant posted sales of $184.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $803.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.75 million to $806.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.38 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $224.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.