Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,354,537. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 31,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 429,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.