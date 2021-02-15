Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.83 Million

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce sales of $173.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.10 million and the lowest is $169.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $144.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $681.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $716.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $695.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 169,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. 273,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.