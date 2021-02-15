Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.65. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,439. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

