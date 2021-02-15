Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $403.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.70 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

