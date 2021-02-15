Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

CMC stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

