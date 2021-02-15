Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.03. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 922.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

CFG opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,418,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,243,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

