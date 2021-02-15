Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

