Zacks: Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 181.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Yelp by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.97. 51,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

