Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Five Below reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $192.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $197.45.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

