Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $9.12. 30,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.