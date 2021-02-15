Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $23.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $69.87. 831,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6,987.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

