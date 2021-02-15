Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $797.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $797.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $744.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Visteon stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $147.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visteon by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

