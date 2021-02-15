Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,531. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.