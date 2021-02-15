Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.50). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ITOS opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.