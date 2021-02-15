Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.50). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ITOS opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.