Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Dycom Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. 206,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $93.59.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

