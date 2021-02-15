Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Compugen also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compugen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. 643,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,392. The firm has a market cap of $898.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

