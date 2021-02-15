Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. American Software reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.