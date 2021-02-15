Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

