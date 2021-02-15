Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,457 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NET opened at $85.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,826 shares of company stock worth $80,970,627 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

