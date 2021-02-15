Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,485 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after buying an additional 300,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $507.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

