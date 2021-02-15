Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI opened at $150.57 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

