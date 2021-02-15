Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $552,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,805 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $276.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $281.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

