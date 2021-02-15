Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 27,234 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 339,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,494,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,514,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 12.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after buying an additional 434,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,911 shares of company stock valued at $752,424 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

