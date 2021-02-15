Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.