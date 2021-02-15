WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the January 14th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $32.56 on Monday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

