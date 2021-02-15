WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.10.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock opened at C$115.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$120.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.67. The firm has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.46. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$127.54.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.