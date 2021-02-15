WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $57.16. 69,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

