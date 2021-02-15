Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,175.07 ($54.55).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,818 ($62.95) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,471.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,940.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

