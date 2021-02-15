WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 95.2% in January

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYZD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,072.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

