Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.