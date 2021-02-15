Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $61.02 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

