Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 810.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI opened at $6.09 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.