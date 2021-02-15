Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.31.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $227.42 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $205.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after buying an additional 699,764 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.