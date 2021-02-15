William Thomas Grant III Sells 21,230 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $575,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,429,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,785,129.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,496,947.00.

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.

SLQT opened at $27.24 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

