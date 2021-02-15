William Blair Weighs in on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of LH opened at $238.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $242.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

