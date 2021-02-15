Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.85 on Friday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

