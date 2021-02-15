Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

