West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Lifted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48,783 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 2.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $70,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,444,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST opened at $294.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

