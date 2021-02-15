West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.01. 6,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,886. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.49 and a 200-day moving average of $281.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

