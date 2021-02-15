Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. 1,371,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680,953. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

