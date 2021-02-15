Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Weidai stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 22,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $147.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. Weidai has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.49.

Get Weidai alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.