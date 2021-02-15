Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L Brands (LB)

L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Markedly, the momentum gathered in the third quarter continued through the holiday season with comparable sales improving 5%. Strength in the Bath & Body Works segment and improved Victoria’s Secret performance aided the upbeat outcome. We note that reduced promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel helped navigate through these challenging times, thus prompting the company to provide an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings view. Undeniably, L Brands is focused on containing costs, managing inventory and optimizing capital expenditures. It is on track with its profit improvement plan. The company continues to revamp business by staying customer-focused, enriching assortments, and enhancing store and online experiences.”

1/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $48.00.

1/4/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

12/17/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $47.22. 86,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

Get L Brands Inc alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.