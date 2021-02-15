Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) recently:

2/8/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $336.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $430.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $346.00 to $445.00.

1/7/2021 – Monolithic Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Monolithic Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monolithic is benefiting from recovery in automotive sector, higher customer order fulfilment and pulling forward of delivery dates by clientele based in China. Moreover, coronavirus crisis-triggered robust demand for cloud servers, storage and solid uptake of home applications, gaming consoles, as well as IOT devices, remains a key catalyst. Also, Monolithic is well positioned to gain from rapid deployment of 5G on the back of robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure related products. Further, increasing adoption of point of sales systems, security applications and smart meters, is a key catalyst. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-led macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain key concerns.”

MPWR opened at $385.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,982 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,686 shares of company stock worth $90,545,648. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15,648.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

