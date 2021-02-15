WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

WDFC stock opened at $332.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

