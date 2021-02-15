Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIBLF opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Waterloo Brewing has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
