Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIBLF opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Waterloo Brewing has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

