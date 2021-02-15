Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$126.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.11. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$100.55 and a 52 week high of C$143.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.72. The company has a market cap of C$33.18 billion and a PE ratio of 161.59.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Earnings History for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.